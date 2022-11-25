Freight ferry delays expected

NorthLink Ferries has warned of disruption to services.

Delays are to be expected on the freight ferries this afternoon (Friday) subject to forecasted weather.

Arrow is expected to arrive in Lerwick at 1pm and scheduled to leave again at 6pm but is expecting top be delayed.

Fellow freight vessel Hildasay is expected to arrive in Aberdeen at midday and return to Lerwick via Kirkwall at 3pm.

However, the departure from Aberdeen is expected to be delayed due to adverse weather.

No other disruption is to be expected and has yet to be confirmed.