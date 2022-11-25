Musicians to play Europe’s largest winter music festival

Folk singer Jenny Sturgeon. Photo: Lieve Boussauw

Shetland musicians will take to the stage at Europe’s largest winter music festival.

The Celtic Connections festival is set to take place in Glasgow through January and February of 2023.

Four-piece harmony ensemble Herkja is made up of Herkja are made up of Jenny Sturgeon on guitar, Lana Smith on accordion and Lyn Anderson and Martha Thomson on fiddle.

The group will be joining more than 1,000 musicians who are all taking part in the 18 days of events spanning across a variety of genres.

Herkja are known for writing songs in Shetland dialect and playing tunes from the isles and Scandinavia.

The group will be playing at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall’s new auditorium, as well as individuals from the group performing at varying events throughout.

Creative producer for the festival, Donald Shaw, said: “We are very much looking forward to welcoming audiences from near and far to the 30th edition of Celtic Connections in Glasgow – it’s set to be a really special start to the new year.

“We’re always thrilled to be able to showcase brilliant Scottish artists from across the country and we’re looking forward to seeing them entertain crowds on this international stage this January.”