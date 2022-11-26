News

Free films and soup to help households struggling with cost of living

Andrew Hirst November 26, 2022 0
The screenings will take place at Mareel.

Free “winter warmer” film screenings will be offered through a scheme helping people with the cost of living crisis.

Shetland Arts announced the twice weekly events will start in December and run into the new year, featuring a variety of contemporary and classic titles.

Visitors will also be offered free refreshments including a cup of soup and piece of fruit along with a tea, coffee or carton of juice.

The scheme has been funded through Shetland Islands Council’s winter activities fund – a grant aid scheme financed from Crown Estate Scotland revenues.

It is intended to support activities through the winter to help households as they face the worsening cost of living crisis.

Shetland Arts said the screenings will be unticketed and free of charge.

“Everyone is welcome to just come along on the day,” it said.

Screenings will take place on Tuesdays at 4.15pm and Thursdays at 1.30pm.

Where possible they will also have audio description available and/or subtitles.

The winter warmers kick-off with Call Jane on 8th December and run until India Sweets and Spices on 5th January.

Visit Shetland Arts’ website or Mareel for listings details

 

Twitter

