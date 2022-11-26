NorthLink announces more weather-related delays to ferry services

The NorthLink ferry encounters some heavy seas off Gulberwick. Photo: Kevin Jones.

Tonight’s (Saturday) southbound ferry crossing is expected to be delayed due to adverse weather, NorthLink has said.

The Hjaltland is due to leave Lerwick at 7pm, as scheduled, but her arrival in Aberdeen is expected to be two hours later than planned.

Tonight’s northbound crossing may also face minor delays arriving in Kirkwall. However the Hrossey’s arrival in Lerwick is expected to be on time.

Freight vessel Hildasay will now depart Lerwick at the later time of 6pm and sail direct to Aberdeen, cancelling her call in to Kirkwall.