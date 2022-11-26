News

Norwegian agreement to offer fishermen greater access to monkfish

Andrew Hirst November 26, 2022 0
Monkfish.
The reduction in the monkfish quota will be limited to 10 per cent.

Shetland fishermen will have greater access to their most valuable catch after agreements were struck.

The UK-Norway bilateral negotiations concluded this week, paving the way for quota exchanges of key demersal stocks, including monkfish.

The agreements also allow Scottish vessels to fish their quota in Norwegian waters, providing access to high market stocks throughout the year.

An agreement on pelagic access will also enable local fishermen to catch Atlanto-Scandian herring in Norwegian waters.

The agreement follows campaigning from Shetland Fishermen’s Association, which commissioned a new study to shed light on the abundance of monkfish.

At £6m, the species was the most valuable landed by Shetland’s whitefish vessels in 2021, making up a fifth of the fleet’s total income.

However, a lack of data on stock levels has seen a number of “precautionary” quota cuts over recent years leading to a 55 per cent reduction since 2019.

The International Council for the Exploration of the Sea (ICES) is recommending a further 30 per cent cut to monkfish quotas for 2023.

It is hoped the Norwegian agreement will help fishing vessels maintain access to such an important species, amid challenging circumstances.

Scotland’s rural affairs secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “This is a good outcome for Scotland’s fishers, which builds on the successful arrangements for 2022.

“Norway is one of our closest coastal partners and we share a number of fish stocks in the North Sea.

“I am pleased that a deal has been reached that will deliver benefits for both nations.

“In particular, we have secured an increased inward transfer of monkfish.

“With the scientific advice for 2023 requiring a cut in overall monkfish quotas, this will play an important role in ensuring Scottish fishers can maintain access to this key stock.”

SFA executive officer Daniel Lawson had warned previously that the proposed custs could bring needless economic harm to Shetland.

Mr Lawson said he hoped the SFA’s monkfish study might be a starting point for meaningful discussions around the understanding of monkfish abundance, and the steps that can be taken to ensure a more comprehensive assessment of the stock in future years.

