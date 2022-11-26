Spaceport success reinforces case for fixed links

Progress on the SaxaVord Spaceport site.

The growing momentum behind the spaceport has been seized upon as further evidence of the need for fixed links.

Isles MP Alistair Carmichael has called for the UK government to get behind the “growing clamour” for tunnels in Shetland.

Speaking in the House of Commons on Friday, Mr Carmichael noted the encouraging progress with the SaxaVord Spaceport in Unst – but also the challenges it faces relying on a double ferry link to Mainland Shetland.

The SaxaVord team this week celebrated their “phenomenal progress” on building the spaceport, which is expected to make history next year with the first vertical satellite launch.

Almost £20 million has been spent on the project to date. Once up and running it is expected to generate £5m a year for Unst, sustaining 140 jobs on the island.

Mr Carmichael and Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart visited Unst as part of their Tunnel Vision roadshow, which was held over the summer to gauge views on fixed links among the communities of the outer islands.

Since then, a number of community-led projects have been set up to progress the proposals – including the Unst Tunnel Action Group.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Mr Carmichael said: “The news that the Secretary of State will be coming to Shetland, I think for a second time, will be welcomed by all in the county and particularly in Unst.

“SaxaVord now has three European companies testing their facilities for a launch and it is an exciting development.

“When he does come however, he will see the difficulties in developing something like that on an island that requires the service of two ferries.

“He might when he leaves, then, he might be prepared to support our campaign to have fixed links replace these ferries in the future.”

Responding, the secretary of state for transport Mark Harper said: “I’d be very pleased to visit Shetland again.

“On his specific point, those issues are of course devolved but I look forward to working with colleagues in the Scottish government in partnership to focus on the issues that affect people across the United Kingdom including in Shetland.”

Speaking after the exchange, Mr Carmichael said: “Progress in the isles space industry is something that we can all welcome and has the potential to bring enormous benefits to the wider community in Unst and all of Shetland.

“There is a great deal more, however, that can be done to build the resilience and connectivity that we need.

“There is a clear and growing clamour for fixed links for the isles, not just for the economic benefits but for bringing the whole community together. Both of our governments need to get on side and start engaging with the local campaign.”