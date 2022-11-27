Ability Shetland receives plaque naming it ‘Parasport Club of the Month’

Ability Shetland members receive their plaque for being Parasport Club of the Month.

A charity helping disabled people reach their potential has been recognised for its efforts hosting a “fun packed” schedule of activities for the community.

Ability Shetland has been named “Parasport Club of the Month” as part of a nationwide initiative aimed at created more opportunities for people to become active.

A Paralympic athlete had been due to present the charity with a plaque during the recent Shetland Sports Awards, but was unable to attend due to poor weather.

Instead, Emma Manson visited Ability Shetland’s boccia club on Friday, to present the plaque on behalf of Jim’s Garage Toyota – which is a Parasport supporter.

Ms Manson said: “It was great to see a local club win this, as we at Toyota get regular updates on all things Parasport.”

Ability Shetland’s listing on the Parasport website praises its efforts in putting on a fun packed and inclusive schedule of activities for their community.

As well as providing advice and information to service users, it notes the charity runs a “huge variety” of clubs and recreational activities throughout the year.

Regular activities include ball sports, racquet sports, boccia, bowls, swimming, yoga, arts and crafts and social clubs.

It also provides day trips out on an accessible fishing boat as well as the change to hire one of its all-terrain wheelchairs.

Ability Shetland member Ritchie Pit has hired the wheelchairs on multiple occasions and is planning to take on the 227-metre Ward of Bressay hill.

He said the wheelchair “opens up so many opportunities”.

“It takes a bit of hard work, usually upper body strength, I’m not going to say it’s easy to use, but it’s definitely good exercise.

“Shetland is such a beautiful place; the all-terrain wheelchair makes it a lot easier for me to experience it.

“After my accident, I thought I would never be able to see any of this again, but the wheelchair gives me the opportunity to experience it.

“It’s fulfilling, it makes you feel like you’ve achieved something.”

Sports development co-ordinator, Charis Scott plans and runs activities ranging from boccia to all-ability rugby and beyond.

“Ability Shetland is for anyone who feels like they want to come along and join in with our clubs, we are open to everyone, and it’s more about inclusion,” she said.

“We try to offer as much as possible, obviously being a small island it’s hard but we’re a very sporty and active island.

“The big thing for us is that we have some amazing volunteers and club leaders, without whom we wouldn’t be able to offer nearly as much, so it really highlights the community aspect of Shetland.

“Everyone gets involved, everyone tries their best to do as much as they can in the community and offer a range of activities that you maybe don’t have on the mainland because we’re such a small community everyone just wants to support.”