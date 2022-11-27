Man played music so loud it shook neighbour’s walls

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A 21-year-old man who played music so loudly it shook his neighbour’s walls has been ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.

Cory Williamson admitted causing annoyance with a “sound playing device” when he appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Williamson, of Excelsior Place, Lerwick, also admitted “struggling violently” with police officers when they tried to seize the equipment.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said police attended Williamson’s address at around 7.20am on 11th June after receiving a number of complaints about the noise.

He said the officers heard “very loud music” and knocked on the door for an “extensive period” to get the accused’s attention.

When he did respond, Mr MacKenzie said Williamson was “instantly confrontational and abusive”.

The fiscal said Williamson had tried to argue he could make as much noise as he wanted as it was after 7am.

“He was disabused of that notion,” Mr MacKenzie said.

After being warned the equipment could be seized, Williamson turned it down.

But it was back up again and causing more complaints within 40 minutes of the officers leaving, the court heard.

The officers returned and gained entry to the flats.

Mr MacKenzie said they discovered the noise was “so loud that the walls of the neighbouring flat were shaking”.

It took 10 minutes of knocking at the door before Williamson opened it.

Again, Mr MacKenzie said he was “immediately aggressive” towards the officers.

When they tried to seize his equipment, Williamson refused to get out of the way, resulting in his arrest.

While officers tried to take him away, Williamson was said to have “struggled violently” including “thrashing his arms and legs”.

Defence agent Marc Dickson said his client accepted he should not have behaved as he did and wanted to apologies, particularly to his neighbours.

Since the offence, Mr Dickson said Williamson had become a father for the first time.

He said that had been the “catalyst for change”, noting that Williamson had not been in any trouble since and had been working.

“He has not had an easy start to life,” said Mr Dickson.

“But in conversations with him, he seems to be motivated to create a better environment for his own child.

“And if that is the case he is to be commended for that.”

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank ordered Williamson carry out 80 hours of unpaid work as an alternative to a financial penalty.