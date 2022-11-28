Dangerous driver led police on 100mph pursuit

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A dangerous driver has been banned from the roads after leading police on a high speed chase.

Luke Bryant, 25, admitted driving dangerously and at “grossly excessive speeds” at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

The court heard Bryant, of Houlland, Sandwick, was pursued by police along the A970 from Sound to Cunningsburgh.

At times police were travelling in excess of 100mph and yet failing to gain any ground on Bryant.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said officers noticed the accused heading out of Lerwick at around 1.15am on 12th April.

Hoping to speak to him about the manner of his driving on a previous occasion, the officers turned around, put their lights on and tried to catch up.

But when they reached the top of the hill at Sound, Bryant’s car took of at speed, the fiscal said.

Officers “accelerated hard” and remained in pursuit past the turnoff for Gulberwick, but the accused was pulling away.

Mr MacKenzie said the officers were travelling at 100mph as they passed the Black Gaet junction without gaining any ground.

With Bryant’s car now in the distance, the officers continued their pursuit, travelling in excess of 100mph along the Fladdabister straights.

As Bryant continued through Cunningsburgh without slowing, the officers ended their pursuit.

However Bryant was later traced and admitted being the driver.

Representing himself in court, Bryant had nothing to say about his driving.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank adjourned the case until January for the preparation of criminal justice and social work reports.

He issued an interim disqualification applying immediately.