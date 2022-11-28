Help is available for people ‘worried this winter’ about energy bills and the cost of living crisis

Shetland CAB manager Karen Eunson. Photo: Dave Donaldson

People who are “worried this winter” amid the worsening cost of living crisis are being urged to seek advice.

Shetland Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) is supporting the the national Big Energy Saving Winter campaign to help people with their bills.

CAB data suggests 10 per cent of people seeking energy advice also need food security support.

The charity is offering wraparound advice that could boost household incomes through additional grants or social security payments.

Advice is available through one-to-one sessions with CAB advisers as well as a range of online options including the interactive self-help tool www.MoneyMap.scot.

Last year the Shetland CAB unlocked more than £1.5million for local people – while the national network secured £132million for people across Scotland.

Shetland CAB manager Karen Eunson said: “With higher energy bills, interest rates and prices in the shops, we know that many people are worried this winter.

“If that applies to you, please understand you aren’t alone – and help is available.

“Shetland CAB can help you with advice, whether that is specifically about your energy bills or wider problems with the cost of living.

“There may be grants or benefits you are missing out on, or other ways to boost your income or cut your costs.

“Some people don’t think the CAB service is for them, but nothing could be further from the truth.

“We are for everyone regardless of background or circumstance.”

People who do not want to come to the CAB in person can still access help from the website at www.cas.org.uk/besw.

“Our advice is free, impartial and confidential for all,” Ms Eunson said.

New organisation, Consumer Scotland, is supporting the campaign with £60,000 of funding.

Chief executive Sam Ghibaldan said: “With the current cost of living crisis and ongoing concern about rising energy bills, this campaign comes at a crucial time for households throughout Scotland.

“Consumer Scotland research shows many consumers are struggling to afford their bills even before the onset of winter, so it is important consumers know help and support is available.

“We are pleased to support this campaign to ensure consumers have access to a range of information, including advice on their energy bills and financial support.”

Home Energy Scotland is also supporting the campaign.

“We know this winter will be a difficult one for Scottish households with the energy and cost of living crisis,” said the organisation’s head, Harry Mayers.

“The good news is that financial support is available and there are simple actions we can take at home that will add up to help better manage energy use.

“Home Energy Scotland is the only way to access grants and financial supportavailable from the Scottish government to make homes warmer and more energy efficient – from interest-free loans to Warmer Homes Scotland funding, which has helped over 29,000 people on lower incomes benefit from energy saving home improvements worth on average £5,000.

“Improving the energy efficiency of your home can make a big difference to energy bills now and in the future. Home Energy Scotland advisors can help you discover how to stay warm and comfortable and manage your energy use.”

People can visit homeenergyscotland.org or call 0808 808 228 for free.

Shetland CAB can be contacted via 01595 694696 or sicab@shetland.org.