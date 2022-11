The Skerries ferry Filla is currently based in Whalsay. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Disruption to the Whalsay ferry service is being eased by the introduction of a replacement ferry.

A breakdown on the Hendra meant that the service dropped down to a single ferry in use.

However, from 10.30am Filla has been in use to ease the burden on the ferries and passengers.

The replacement vessel will be running at a reduced capacity according to the council’s voicebank service.