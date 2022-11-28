Up-Helly-A’ draws closer as ‘collecting sheet’ tradition begins

Shetland Times editor Alistair Munro with Guizer Jarl Neil Moncrieff and his specially-designed collecting sheet.

The long-awaited return of Up-Helly-A’ is getting ever closer – a sign of which is the sight of committee members taking to the streets of Lerwick with the Guizer Jarl’s “collecting sheet”.

The tradition dates back to the 19th century, and sees the business community being asked to make a donation towards the event.

The 2023 Guizer Jarl Neil Moncrieff and treasurer James Leask were doing the rounds today (Monday), and two members of the committee will be doing likewise each day over the next two weeks.

While visiting The Shetland Times, the incumbent jarl said: “It is getting really exciting as we get closer to the day, especially after a two-year absence.

“The collecting sheet is part of the tradition, and it is days like today that it starts to hit home that we are nearly there.

“We really appreciate the generosity of the public, and particularly the business community, in helping make Up-Helly-A’ happen.”

The money goes towards the ever-increasing costs of the event.

Each year the jarl will ask an individual to design and create the collecting sheet for him – and this year it fell upon artist Dirk Robertson, whose creation is related to Mr Moncrieff’s chosen viking, a secret still to be revealed.