Christmas tree marks beginning of festive season

From left to right: Neil Robertson from SIC roads department, Neil Leslie from Northwards, Jane Leask from NorthLink, Steve Mathieson Living Lerwick Chairman and Ben Mullay Living Lerwick Director and owner of Camera Centre. Photo: Living Lerwick.

Lerwick’s Market Cross will be lit up by the Christmas tree which was put in place yesterday (Monday).

The placement of the tree is arranged by Living Lerwick on behalf of all town centre businesses and the logistics of getting it from the supplier in England to the town centre is supported by Northwards and NorthLink who generously provide the haulage and freight

transfer. Shetland Islands Council also provide support in assisting to erect the tree.

Northwards and NorthLink also provide free transport for three additional trees which are gifted from Norway to Lerwick Town Hall, Scalloway and Whalsay.

The tree will be decorated with lights in the coming days, though winter lights have already been hung in the town centre and will be switched on during evenings to brighten up the dark nights ahead of the main Christmas lights being switched on during the parade.

Living Lerwick Chairman, Steve Mathieson said “While the nights are longer and darker, it’s certainly beginning to feel more festive with the lights up and now the tree. The assistance we get from the couriers to get it here is very much appreciated by the town centre business

community, who provide this tree for the public to enjoy while Christmas shopping.”

Living Lerwick will be providing a series of Christmas activities during December, beginning with the Christmas parade on Saturday 3rd when Santa will arrive, as usual, aboard the Lerwick Lifeboat.

The man in the red suit will return the following two weekends with a Winter Wonderland Grotto event taking place after an absence last year due to Covid.