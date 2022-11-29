Growth continues after Covid for port

This year has seen an improving performance across all sectors at Lerwick Harbour. Credit: John Coutts.

Lerwick Harbour saw around 50,000 more passengers visit during the cruise season this year compared to 2021.

With Covid-19 restrictions lifted Lerwick Port Authority (LPA) was pleased to see incredible increases in the number of passengers visiting the isles.

The LPA released a report of passengers who visited Lerwick in the third quarter of the year, signalling the continued “recovery from Covid during the first nine months of this year”.

Between March and September this year more than 58,000 passengers visited Lerwick on cruise ships compared to 8,642.

LPA chief executive, Captain Calum Grains, said: “Third quarter increases in the

volume and tonnage of traffic show positive signs of moving towards pre-Covid levels of activity and the steady progress back to more normal times.

“There is still a way to go in current national and international circumstances, with each sector having shared and specific issues to deal with.”