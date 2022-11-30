Cruise in Company guest harbours announced

Baltasound is one of the locations selected as a guest harbour for Cruise in Company.

Several harbours have been selected as guest hosts for Cruise in Company, as part of next year’s Tall Ships Races.

Scalloway, Cullivoe and the Unst ports of Baltasound and Uyeasound are the Shetland-based locations, enabling participating crews to explore spectacular coastlines, towns and villages on both sides of the North Sea.

Other Scottish Harbours have been selected, as Aberdeen and Stromness are the other two Scottish harbours taking part, giving the

ships the opportunity to visit other locations in Scotland and experience a warm welcome from other communities.

One of the organisers of the Cullivoe event, taking place between Sunday 24 and Tuesday 26 July, is Alice Jamieson.

She said Yell, informally known as “the friendly isle”, has “always been the place to go for a party. We are famed for our community’s musical and maritime traditions, and it’s great to once again be playing our part in hosting the Tall Ships Races”.

Each guest harbour is now working on a programme of events and activities to be offered for ships’ crews to participate in alongside their own community.

Information on this will be shared in local areas and through the Shetland Tall Ships website in due course.