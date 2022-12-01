Headlines News

Kevin Craigens December 1, 2022 0
No commitment for fixed links feasibility study
Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart.

Commitment from the Scottish government to fixed links in the isles has come under renewed scrutiny.

An MSP has spoken of her disappointment amid claims the SNP administration failed to commit to a feasibility study into their possible development.

Beatrice Wishart raised the issue at a rural affairs session at Holyrood.

The Liberal Democrat member for the isles says she failed to get any government support.

Ms Wishart co-hosted an online event in February known as “Tunnel Vision”.

The event, which was also organised by isles MP Alistair Carmichael, reignited a decades-old conversation about fixed links.

A series of public meetings subsequently took place.

Highlighting the positive impact such infrastructure could have on reversing depopulation, She asked: “Will the Scottish government commit to feasibility studies for tunnels in Shetland to reverse depopulation as the rural visa pilot scheme aims to do?”

But she says no commitment was given from cabinet secretary,  Mairi Gougeon MSP.

“It is disappointing that the cabinet secretary was not able to commit to feasibility studies for tunnel infrastructure in Shetland,” she said.

“Depopulation reversal is but one positive impact tunnels in Shetland could bring.”

“Investing in such a project could help boost the local economy, and not just during construction. We have proof of population reversal from fixed links already in Trondra and Burra.

“The voices of islanders over the summer to get on with this project, and the newly-formed local action groups, are clear. The Scottish and UK governments need to work together if we are to see progress.”

