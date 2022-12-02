Headlines News

Mainstay of future energy supply under construction

December 2, 2022 0
A mainstay in the infrastructure which will see Shetland’s local electricity network connected to the main GB grid is under construction at Gremista in Lerwick.

The site is a key part of SSEN Distribution’s £99.8 million overall investment in the project and will see the distribution and transmission networks connected at the new Grid Supply Point substation.

Tulloch Developments has been appointed as principal contractor for the works.

It is hoped the overall project will boost the reliability of electricity supplies for homes and business.

The energy giant says it will also support the country’s drive to net zero, with a dramatic drop in carbon emissions as the community moves away from the current reliance on fossil-fuel generation.

Construction teams started on site earlier this week. This part of the project is expected to run through to early summer 2023.

SSEN distribution’s project director Mark Kelly said: “Commencing work on the Grid Supply Point is a major milestone – not just for ourselves on the project, but also for the wider Shetland community – as this site is a key part of the islands being connected to the mainland GB network.

“SSEN Distribution has a fantastic longstanding relationship with the Shetland communities. This project has seen years of planning and consultations with the wider public, local stakeholders and landowners, and I’d like to thank Shetland Islands Council and Lerwick Port Authority for their support in the lead up to construction starting earlier this week.”

