Strike action backed by airport workers

Sumburgh Airport. Photo: Ronnie Robertson.

Strike action has been backed by members of the Unite union which will see disruption at airports – including Sumburgh – over the festive period due to a row over pay.

More than 73 per cent of members of the union voted in favour of strike action, for which there are no dates as yet confirmed.

The union is warning that any strike action will cause huge disruption over the winter break and festive period. The workforce has rejected an unacceptable five per cent offer with inflation soaring to hit a 40-year high of 14.2 per cent.

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: “Airport workers across Highland and Island communities simply can’ t afford to live on their current wages. To then present them with what amounts to a significant pay cut at a time of rocketing living costs leaves them with no other course of action but to take a stand.

“The Scottish Government and HIAL have to act to deliver on pay or face a rural workforce crisis. Unite’s members working across these eleven airports have emphatically backed industrial action and they will have their union’s full support in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”

However, in a statement, HIAL criticised the lack of information for the staff and customers who may rely on travelling to see family in the festive period.

It said:“Unite’s media statement is unhelpful as it does not explain what industrial action will take place, or the dates it will commence. This makes it difficult for airlines and their customers to plan, creating unnecessary anxiety for passengers and communities over the festive period.

“We recognise the challenges our colleagues face due to inflationary pressures and the cost-of-living crisis. Nonetheless, we are disappointed that they have voted for industrial action. The enhanced offer we presented maximised the flexibility within the Scottish Government’s pay policy.

“HIAL will do all it can to minimise any disruption caused by industrial action over the festive period and we urge Unite to continue to engage in constructive dialogue and work with us to find a resolution.”