Tractor run to bring festive cheer

Tractors bedecked with Christmas lights will once again take part on a convoy through Lerwick this festive season.

Shetland Young Farmers are staging a fundraising tractor run on 15th December.

Donations will be gathered for the Shetland Foodbank.

Efforts are also being made to set up an online fundraising page for anyone unable to attend the event in person.

The tractor run is due to begin at the Shetland marts at 7pm.

It will follow a route along the Esplanade, before passing the Eric Gray Centre and finishing at the Anderson High School car park.