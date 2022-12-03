Santa makes arrival in Lerwick

Snata greeting folk on the pier. Photo:Dave Donaldson

Santa arrived in Lerwick this afternoon aboard the Lerwick lifeboat.

Lerwick’s Market Cross was lit up by the Christmas tree, which was put in place on Monday.

A Christmas parade was held, bringing festive cheer to the town centre.

The event was the first of a number of celebrations planned over the next couple of weeks.

A Winter Wonderland and a Grotto event are both scheduled to take place before Christmas Day.

Living Lerwick chairman Steve Mathieson said: “It’s certainly beginning to feel more festive now.”

Santa’s arrival in Lerwick comes after a special celebration in Scalloway, where the lights were turned on in the village.