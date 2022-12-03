Santa makes arrival in Lerwick
Santa arrived in Lerwick this afternoon aboard the Lerwick lifeboat.
Lerwick’s Market Cross was lit up by the Christmas tree, which was put in place on Monday.
A Christmas parade was held, bringing festive cheer to the town centre.
The event was the first of a number of celebrations planned over the next couple of weeks.
A Winter Wonderland and a Grotto event are both scheduled to take place before Christmas Day.
Living Lerwick chairman Steve Mathieson said: “It’s certainly beginning to feel more festive now.”
Santa’s arrival in Lerwick comes after a special celebration in Scalloway, where the lights were turned on in the village.
NO COMMENTSAdd Your Comment