ZetTrans appeal for help to shape future of transport

December 3, 2022 0
The Bressay ferry. Photo: SIC.

Shetland’s transport partnership is seeking the public’s views on a draft regional transport strategy.

The ZetTrans initiative will set the framework for the development of transport links over the next 20 years, both within the isles and to and from the Scottish mainland.

The strategy began with a “case for change” consultation in March, which set out existing transport issues.

It established a number of strategic objectives.

Since then a set of options to deliver the objectives has since been drawn up and collated into the draft strategy.

ZetTrans is now seeking views on the strategy, before a final document is submitted to Scottish ministers.

The strategy documents and a link to the online survey for responses can be found on the ZetTrans website.

