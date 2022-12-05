Concerns about people turning up to pubs ‘excessively intoxicated’

Police are concerned about a rise in people turning up to bars already “excessively intoxicated” after “pre-loading” on alcohol.

Sergeant Alastair Bryce told Monday’s licensing board meeting people were “drinking very, very heavily at home” before going to licenced premises.

He said police were urging more bars to employ door staff, to ensure they were not in danger of losing their licences.

The board heard Police Scotland were growing increasingly concerned about people “pre-loading” on drink before they went to the pub.

Councillor Stephen Leask asked if there had been a significant change to drinking habits post-pandemic.

Mr Bryce said that younger drinkers, who may have turned 18 during the pandemic, “don’t have any understanding” of how to behave in pubs and clubs.

Bars were seeing “excessively intoxicated” customers walk in before they had even bought a drink in the pub, he added.

He said this could see them lose their alcohol licences, and he urged pubs to consider hiring door staff to ensure drunk customers were refused entry.

Chairman Neil Pearson pointed out there had been an “ongoing issue” with finding accredited security staff in the isles.

Mr Bryce said he would be meeting with the Security Industry Authority (SIA), who provide licences for security staff, with a view to getting more people in rural areas licenced.