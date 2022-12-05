New Life Church application refused by councillors

A controversial planning application for the New Life Church to transform the science block at the old Anderson High School into a place of worship has been refused by councillors.

The SIC’s planning department had urged the council’s planning committee to approve the plans.

But at Monday afternoon’s meeting, members said concerns they had about traffic management around the site and with health and safety had not been addressed.

It was the second time the report had come before the committee, after it was deferred in October due to similar concerns from councillors.

Councillor Catherine Hughson said she was “still very anxious about agreeing to this”.

She had previously questioned how safe it would be to have people using the building while the surrounding Knab site was being reconstructed.

At today’s meeting, Ms Hughson said that nothing members had heard had allayed her worries.

Davie Sandison agreed, saying his specific concerns about parking and traffic management for nearby residents had still not been addressed.

He said it would be “inappropriate” for them to approve the application at this stage.

His motion to refuse the application was seconded and passed.