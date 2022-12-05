News

Pubs to be allowed to open later over festive period

Ryan Nicolson December 5, 2022 0
Pubs will allowed to stay open until 2am over the festive period following approval from councillors this morning (Monday).

All licensed on-sales premises will be able to remain open later starting from Saturday, 17th December.

That will last until Monday, 2nd January 2023.

Trench nightclub will also be able to open until 3am daily from Saturday 17th until Monday, 2nd January, if they chose to.

Members of the licensing board were asked whether they want to approve the extension of hours at Monday morning’s meeting.

Councillor Catherine Hughson backed the move, saying it was “really important we support” bars and clubs post-pandemic.

About Ryan Nicolson

Reporter since 2019. Enthusiast of nearly every sport (except cricket, which isn't a real sport) and a keen follower of cinema and Celtic FC. Twitter: @ryananic

