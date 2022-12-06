Abandoned guinea pigs found in Lerwick

An appeal from the Scottish SPCA has been launched to find the owners of three guinea pigs that were abandoned in Lerwick on Saturday.

The animals were found in a backpack on the corner of King Haakon Street and King Harald Street around 10am, with hay at the bottom.

The bag that the furry animals were found in. Photo: Scottish SPCA.

Scottish SPCA auxiliary inspector Deborah Caithness said it was not appropriate to give up an animal in this way.

Ms Caithness said: “They are long-haired guinea pigs and mainly white in colour with some brown and black patches. The bag they were found in is a large, black shoulder bag, which had hay in the bottom.

“We understand that people’s circumstances can change, but this is not the right way to give up an animal if you can no longer care for them.”

The guinea pigs are now in the care of the Scottish SPCA animal rescue and rehoming centres “where they will receive the care they need”.

Ms Caithness added: “If anyone recognises these animals or has any information, we would ask that they contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”