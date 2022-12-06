Headlines News

Abandoned guinea pigs found in Lerwick

Kevin Craigens December 6, 2022 0
Abandoned guinea pigs found in Lerwick

An appeal from the Scottish SPCA has been launched to find the owners of three guinea pigs that were abandoned in Lerwick on Saturday.

The animals were found in a backpack on the corner of King Haakon Street and King Harald Street around 10am, with hay at the bottom.

The bag that the furry animals were found in. Photo: Scottish SPCA.

Scottish SPCA auxiliary inspector Deborah Caithness said it was not appropriate to give up an animal in this way.

Ms Caithness said: “They are long-haired guinea pigs and mainly white in colour with some brown and black patches. The bag they were found in is a large, black shoulder bag, which had hay in the bottom.

“We understand that people’s circumstances can change, but this is not the right way to give up an animal if you can no longer care for them.”

The guinea pigs are now in the care of the Scottish SPCA animal rescue and rehoming centres “where they will receive the care they need”.

Ms Caithness added: “If anyone recognises these animals or has any information, we would ask that they contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Kevin Craigens

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Kevin Craigens

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.