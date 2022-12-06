Earlier sailings due to high winds

NorthLink Ferries.

NorthLink’s northbound passenger sailings are to leave early both tonight (Tuesday) and tomorrow night (Wednesday) due to strong forecasted winds.

The ferry operator said the Hrossey would now sail from Aberdeen at 5pm tonight, instead of 7pm.

She is still expected to arrive in Lerwick on time tomorrow morning.

The Hjaltland’s departure from Aberdeen on Wednesday has also been brought forward to 5pm due to “forecasted strong northerly winds”.

Her arrival in Lerwick on Thursday morning will be as close to an on-time arrival “as possible”, NorthLink said.

Tonight’s southbound sailing is unaffected by the disruption.