News

Earlier sailings due to high winds

December 6, 2022 0
Earlier sailings due to high winds
NorthLink Ferries. 

NorthLink’s northbound passenger sailings are to leave early both tonight (Tuesday) and tomorrow night (Wednesday) due to strong forecasted winds.

The ferry operator said the Hrossey would now sail from Aberdeen at 5pm tonight, instead of 7pm.

She is still expected to arrive in Lerwick on time tomorrow morning.

The Hjaltland’s departure from Aberdeen on Wednesday has also been brought forward to 5pm due to “forecasted strong northerly winds”.

Her arrival in Lerwick on Thursday morning will be as close to an on-time arrival “as possible”, NorthLink said.

Tonight’s southbound sailing is unaffected by the disruption.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.