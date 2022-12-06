Oil and gas developments could be electric

oil and gas developments east of Shetland could be run on electricity.

Major oil and gas companies have agreed to explore ways to become one of the first oil and gas developments on the UK continental shelf to be powered by electricity.

BP, Equinor and Ithaca Energy have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore electrification options for their west of Shetland oil and gas interests.

It follows formation of the West of Shetland Electrification (WoSE) group, acting on behalf of the joint venture partners of the Clair, Rosebank and Cambo fields.

Graham Stuart, the UK minister of state for energy and climate change, witnessed the signing of the MoU during a reception earlier today (Tuesday) attended by representatives of the three companies.

He said: “This signing is an important step for industry towards reducing their emissions, while protecting jobs and delivering on the commitments in the landmark North Sea Transition Deal.”

Electrification would be either onshore or offshore, requiring as much as 200 megawatts of power.

The WoSE group’s objective to evaluate options for a hub electrification concept is aligned with the North Sea Transition Authority’s and UK government’s aim of supporting domestic oil and gas production with the lowest carbon footprint possible.

It also supports the North Sea sector’s ambitions to become a net zero basin and the North Sea Transition Deal agreed between the UK government and the offshore oil and gas industry in March 2021.