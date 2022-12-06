Strike dates confirmed for Hial staff

Sumburgh Airport. Photo: Ronnie Robertson.

Dates have been confirmed for strike action at Sumburgh airport during the festive period.

Union Unite confirmed that airport workers, such as those working in fire and rescue, security and administration, will strike on Monday, 19th and Thursday, 22nd December.

Members of Unite who work for Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) voted by 73.5 per cent in favour of taking strike action in a bid to improve pay for rural communities amid a cost of living crisis.

Unite industrial officer Shauna Wright said: “Unite does not accept that Hial, a private limited company wholly-owned by the Scottish government, does not have the ability to increase the offer.

“Claims previously made that it is bound by funding obligations set by the Scottish government, will not placate our members or settle this dispute.

“Unite is therefore calling on the Scottish government as a matter of urgency to meet with us, the workers and Hial and to put forward additional funding that will improve pay, terms and conditions in the Highlands and Islands and bring an end to this dispute.”

Managing director for Hial, Inglis Lyon said they apologise for any “incovenience” that will be caused by disruption this upcoming festive period.

He said: “We apologise in advance for the inevitable disruption this action by Unite colleagues will cause for our airlines and passengers.

“Whilst recognising the financial challenges our colleagues face, we are disheartened that they will be taking strike action which will greatly inconvenience our passengers and local communities so close to the festive holiday period.

“We will liaise closely with our local teams, airlines, and partners to determine what can be done to minimise the disruption on both days. Meantime, all communication channels remain open in a bid to avoid this strike action. However, I would urge anyone intending to travel on these dates to keep in touch with their airline.”