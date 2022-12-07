Crash at Black Gaet after ‘notorious’ comment in court

An aerial view of the Black Gaet junction. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

A car was recovered at the Black Gaet junction after a crash on Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to the area at around 12.35pm and the vehicle was recovered shortly after.

Emergency services were not required to attend.

The incident occurred just over an hour after Sheriff Ian Cruickshank said the junction “is, or was notorious” at Lerwick Sheriff Court.

He made the comment after procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said he would be well aware of the junction because of the number of accidents related to it which had appeared before the court.

Sheriff Cruickshank said he hoped changes to the junction would make it safer for road users.