Drink-driver found ‘snoring’ at wheel after almost causing crash

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A drink-driver who was found “snoring” at the wheel of his car after almost causing a “fatal” crash has been banned from the road.

George David Jamieson of Aith, Bixter, admitted driving dangerously while drunk on 8th September on the A971 public road between Tingwall Airport and Tumblin.

The 38-year-old drove in the face of oncoming traffic, causing other drivers to take evasive action, and weaved across both lanes so severely that he clipped the verges on both sides of the road.

When he came to a stop at a junction, he was found asleep at the wheel of his van with his windscreen wipers on and with a can of cider in his cup holder.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said Jamieson was seen on CCTV drinking in two local pubs for hours before the incident.

He then decided to drive home, and caused a great deal of alarm to other drivers on the way, Mr MacKenzie told Lerwick Sheriff Court.

“His weaving was so severe he was clipping verges on both sides of the road,” he said.

“He was repeatedly overtaking vehicles in the face of oncoming traffic, which were required to take evasive action to avoid him.”

One person had been so concerned they had gone out of their way to follow him, before calling the police.

When police found him asleep at his wheel, Mr MacKenzie said they had “difficulty rousing him, such was the state of his intoxication”.

Defence agent William McKay said there was no getting away from the fact this was “a dreadful piece of driving”.

Mr McKay said his client “must have been trying to get home” but “has no idea what he was doing”.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank called this a “bad example of dangerous driving” which could have had “fatal consequences”.

He added it was only through good fortune that neither Jamieson nor anyone else was killed.

Sheriff Cruickshank fined Jamieson a total of £1,600 and banned him from owning or obtaining a licence for 16 months.

He will have to take an extended driving test before being allowed to return to the road.