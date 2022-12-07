Headlines News

Five tonnes of food donated to foodbank

Kevin Craigens December 7, 2022 0
Shetland Foodbank volunteer manager David Grieve.

Shetland Foodbank has received 20 per cent more from a collection at Tesco than it did in the last pre-Covid event – more than 5,000 kilograms in total. 

Last week a food drive saw hundreds of people donate to the collection, an annual event in partnership with Tesco and the Trussell Trust. 

In a statement Shetland Foodbank said it was enough food to help its clients for two months. 

David Grieve, manager of Shetland Foodbank said those involved were “amazed” at the generosity of those who donated. 

Mr Gieve said: “Volunteers working at the collection were amazed by the generosity shown, especially because of the rising financial pressures that people are facing.

“As we approach Christmas and the hard winter months beyond, the Foodbank is also being supported by individuals, businesses, local shops, schools and churches. Many are collecting food, using the Foodbank’s reverse advent calendar as a guide.

“We at Shetland Foodbank really appreciate every donation, large or small.  As the slogan says ‘It only takes one tin’  and every tin is really appreciated by foodbank clients.”

