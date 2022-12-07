Isle of Vaila: Offer made after six months on market

The island has been up for sale since June. Photo: Savills.

The Isle of Vaila is under offer according to estate agents Savills.

On Shetland’s west side, the island with a six-and-a-half mile coastline and a 17th century mansion has been on the market for almost six months.

Currently owned by Richard Rowland and his wife Dorota Rychlik, the property was put up for sale for offers of more than £1.75 million.

Mr Rowland spoke to The Shetland Times, in June, when the property went on the market, he said he had been completely “entranced” by it.

He said: “It’s a remarkable island and the house was incredible. It was unchanged from the 1900s so we bought all of it.”