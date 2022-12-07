Loganair chief happy about Green Skies applications

Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles.

Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles said he was pleased to see a number of applications for Green Skies grants, which aim to decarbonise within the community.

Mr Hinkles attended the quarterly meeting of the external transport forum via an online video call, and was pleased to add that there was interest from Shetland for involvement with Loganair’s scheme.

Scottish organisations will see £10,000 of funding, with further £20,000 also being made available to support renewable energy projects in some of Loganair’s wider areas of operation.

Mr Hinkles said: “I was very pleased to see a number of applications for a further round of green skies community funding.

“We did a round of that in spring of this year, with two projects from Shetland receiving grants to help with our decarbonisation.

“And I’m pleased to see a further number of applications from, primarily not-for-profit organisations from Shetland for the next round of that as well.”

Announcements of which applications are successful will be made in early January.