MSP delighted free bus travel helps youth

Kevin Craigens December 8, 2022 0
MSP delighted free bus travel helps youth
Highlands and Islands MSP Ariane Burgess.

Free bus travel has been a positive for more than 2,600 young people in Shetland, according to one MSP, almost a year after it was introduced.

Free bus travel was introduced in the Scottish parliament in January this year, for those 22-years-old and younger – benefitting 2,621 young people in Shetland.

Highlands and Islands MSP Ariane Burgess said she was delighted to hear so many had benefitted.

The list MSP said: “I am very proud that Scotland is the first part of the UK to do this, and hope that others follow. It has been a big success and is opening up our community and our country for young people and their families.

“We want to ensure that public transport is always the first and best option. By boosting transport we can ensure that the young people of today enter into lifelong habits that will have a benefit and cut emissions for years to come.

“Transport shouldn’t cost the earth, and this is a vital change that is getting people out of cars while cutting pollution and supporting families during the worst cost crisis for generations.”

