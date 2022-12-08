Sumburgh Airport to shut during strike action

Sumburgh airport. Photo: Ronnie Robertson.

Highlands and Islands Airports has today (Thursday) confirmed Sumburgh Airport will shut on Monday 19th and Thursday 22nd December as a result of strike action.

Passengers who intend to travel to or from Sumburgh on these days are asked to contact their airline for further information on their flight.

Unite the Union has confirmed that medical and other emergencies will be serviced from all Hial airports on both days.

Hial managing director Inglis Lyon said: “We deeply regret the disruption and inconvenience to our airline partners, passengers, and local communities that this action will cause.

“Against the backdrop of unprecedented financial pressures, we presented an enhanced pay offer to colleagues that maximised the flexibility within the Scottish government’s pay policy, which Hial is bound by.

“We recognise the challenges colleagues face due to inflationary pressures and the cost-of-living crisis.

“However, the claim for a rise of at least RPI (retail price index) is unrealistic, and any further offer must be met from cost savings within existing budgets.

“We will continue dialogue with the trade unions in an attempt to avoid further industrial action.”

Members of Unite – including fire and service workers, security and administration staff – voted 73.5 per cent in favour of striking.

Hial’s enhanced pay offer comprised of a five per cent pay rise for those earning less than £80k, and four per cent for those over £80k.