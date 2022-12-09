Bressay project wins regeneration award

Bressay Development has won an award for its community-led regeneration of the closed Bressay school.

The Speldiburn Cafe and Good As New Shop at the former Bressay school helped Bressay Development win the Community Led Regeneration award at the 2022 Surf awards.

The awards aim to highlight, celebrate and share the achievements of initiatives that address physical, social and economic challenges in communities across Scotland.

Surf chief executive Euan Leitch said the winning projects all had “people and place at the heart of them”.