In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday, 9th December) edition of The Shetland Times:
- EXCLUSIVE – Viking investigates the source of metallic traces as a third burn is polluted.
- A survivor of a rare flesh-eating disease raises almost £2,000 for the charity that supported her.
- Plans are rejected by the SIC over New Life parking issues.
- Designs have been revealed for a new distillery dubbed “Bressay lighthouse”.
- A tribute is paid to the former captain of the old St Clair.
- SPORT – Shetland Valkyries get over the line against Orkney Dragons.
NO COMMENTSAdd Your Comment