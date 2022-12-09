Police write to parents about behaviour of ‘small but significant’ group of bairns

Police have written to the parents of all school age children about the behaviour of a “small but significant minority” group of bairns.

Inspector Sam Gershon wrote they had received “a number of complaints” about children shoplifting, throwing eggs at houses and targeting vulnerable groups with “chap door run”.

She added there had also been instances of general anti-social behaviour such as spitting, verbal abuse and rude gestures.

This involved older primary and high school age pupils, she said.

Ms Gershon urged parents to have a “frank conversation with their children” about acceptable levels of behaviour while travelling to and from school.

“The intention is not to paint a picture of every child being involved, or to criminalise our youth, the vast majority of whom are responsible and respectful”, she said.

“But I feel it is important to reach out to the parents/carers of all school age children and update them regarding these complaints in an effort to prevent further instances in our community.”