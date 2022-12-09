News

Poll – Vote for your preferred photo in the 2023 Shetland Times calendar competition

December 9, 2022 0
Andrew Simpson's winning shot for the 2022 calendar.

The time has come to vote for your favourite photograph to adorn The Shetland Times calendar throughout 2023.

There were around 200 entries in total submitted, and we have whittled these down to a shortlist of 12 – with the expert advice of Times photographer Dave Donaldson.

They include a broad section representing some of Shetland’ most iconic scenes.

Voting will run until 5pm on Monday, 19th December.

The glossy 2023 calendar will then be included free with the newspaper over the festive period.

Cast your vote for your preferred entry at the link below:

