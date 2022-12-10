Islands cost of living fund introduced

Those who are most vulnerable in island communities will benefit from a cost of living fund announced by the Scottish Government.

The Islands Cost Crisis Emergency Fund will target immediate support to those who are struggling due to the cost of living crisis, either through existing schemes or new support.

The Fund was identified as part of the Emergency Budget Review announced last month as the cost of living on islands is higher when compared to the mainland.

Funding is being allocated directly to the six island local authorities to support the needs of their communities.

Islands across Scotland will receive help through the fund, including Shetland, as well as those in the Orkney, North Ayrshire, Argyll & Bute, Highland and Na h-Eileanan Siar local authorities.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “Islands already experience higher costs of living, with some estimates around 20-65 per cent higher than the UK average, with higher fuel costs, a colder climate and the lack of consumer choice intensifying the impact of the cost crisis on islanders.

“This fund was developed to enable Local Authorities to take urgent action in helping mitigate the impacts of the cost of living crisis on households.

“I would like to thank everyone involved for their commitment in getting this fund rolled out as quickly as possible and I hope it can provide support to those who need it the most.”