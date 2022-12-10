Life-saving equipment rolled out to police

Police have been given a life-saving treatment to help prevent deaths from drugs overdose.

In September it was announced at Mareel during a launch of an event about drug prevention, that officers up to and including the rank of inspector will be kitted-out with the tool.

Naloxone is an emergency first aid treatment for use in a potentially life-threatening overdose situation.

It works by reversing the respiratory suppression caused by opioids and can buy the casualty critical minutes until ambulance clinicians arrive on scene.

Nearly 600 pouches of the treatment have been supplied to officers across the Highlands and Islands.

Divisional Commander for Highlands & Islands Chief Superintendent Conrad Trickett said the role of a police officer goes beyond law enforcement.

He said: “Equipping officers in the Highlands & Islands with Naloxone supplements their existing extensive first aid training and helps them to fulfil that responsibility.

“Officers are often first on scene at incidents of overdose and the Naloxone nasal sprays give us the opportunity to buy someone critical time until professional medical help arrives.

“Drug misuse can have a devastating effect on individuals, families and entire communities and I hope the carriage of Naloxone by our officers helps to save lives and positively change attitudes.”