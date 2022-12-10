Headlines News

Life-saving equipment rolled out to police

Kevin Craigens December 10, 2022 0
Life-saving equipment rolled out to police
Police have been given a life-saving treatment to help prevent deaths from drugs overdose.

Police are now equipped with a life-saving tool which can be used to help prevent a drug overdose. 

In September it was announced at Mareel during a launch of an event about drug prevention, that officers up to and including the rank of inspector will be kitted-out with the tool. 

Naloxone is an emergency first aid treatment for use in a potentially life-threatening overdose situation. 

It works by reversing the respiratory suppression caused by opioids and can buy the casualty critical minutes until ambulance clinicians arrive on scene.

Nearly 600 pouches of the treatment have been supplied to officers across the Highlands and Islands. 

Divisional Commander for Highlands & Islands Chief Superintendent Conrad Trickett said the role of a police officer goes beyond law enforcement. 

He said: “Equipping officers in the Highlands & Islands with Naloxone supplements their existing extensive first aid training and helps them to fulfil that responsibility.

 “Officers are often first on scene at incidents of overdose and the Naloxone nasal sprays give us the opportunity to buy someone critical time until professional medical help arrives.

 “Drug misuse can have a devastating effect on individuals, families and entire communities and I hope the carriage of Naloxone by our officers helps to save lives and positively change attitudes.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Kevin Craigens

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Kevin Craigens

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.