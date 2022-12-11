Crime fiction award for Shetland series

Douglas Henshall as DI Jimmy Perez.

BBC drama Shetland has won another prize – this time in The Crime Fiction Lover Awards.

In it’s second year, The Crime Fiction Lover Awards has six categories which recognises the best of noir in books and television.

The series, based on novels by author Ann Cleeves, was shortlisted in the ‘best crime show of 2022’ category.

It faced competition from Netflix series Dahmer: Monster, Amazon Prime dramas Bosch: Legacy and Reacher among others.

Jimmy Perez’s last outing in the television drama was a “clear favourite” according to The Crime Fiction Awards.

Shetland was voted for by a public vote to win the award however, lost out to Bosch: Legacy as the Editor’s Choice.

Last years winner in the television category was also BBC favourite Line of Duty. Mrs Cleeves was also a nominee for best author in 2021 however, lost out to Elly Griffiths.