Around 2,700 homes without power

Ryan Taylor December 12, 2022 0
The head of Weisdale Voe in the snow. Photo: Calum Gray

Thousands of homes have been suffered power cuts as a result of the poor weather.

Power giant SSE says 2,700 homes remain without power.

The majority of faults have been caused by “line icing” – a rare occurrence where, at a certain temperature, snow and ice sticks to overhead power lines and accumulates.

This adds significant weight to the lines, causing them to fail.

SSE says line icing has caused multiple points of damage on its overhead line network.

The company said in a statement: “Over 2,500 homes have been reconnected on Shetland following significant snowfall and extreme weather conditions causing damage to our overhead line network.

“Around 2,700 homes currently remain without power with Voe, Whalsay, Brae, Yell and Unst the most affected.

“We’d like to apologise to all customers impacted and reassure them that we are doing all we can to restore power in challenging conditions.

“Our engineers will continue to reconnect supplies into the evening, remotely rerouting the network wherever possible, but remain hampered by blocked roads, communications issues and ongoing adverse weather.

“A further update, including estimated restoration times, will be provided at 11am tomorrow [Tuesday] morning following a full assessment of the situation.

“We are proactively calling customers on our Priority Service Register and are working with local resilience partners to identify customers who may need additional support.”

