UPDATED: Pantomime, buses and beanfeast cancelled as snowy weather affects roads

The A968 road between Voe and Firth in the North Mainland is now closed to all through traffic.

Accumulations of snow have meant that the driving conditions are now difficult and council gritters will no longer attempt to keep the road clear.

Shetland Islands Council says access for local residents to premises is still possible, although driving is hazardous.

Anyone travelling to/from the Toft Ferry Terminal should use the alternative B9076 route, via Graven and Brae which is currently open to traffic.

Many other routes have been affected by lying snow this afternoon, with stuck vehicles, particularly on hills in the north and west of the isles, adding to traffic disruption.

Council gritters have pre-treated roads and cleared snow where necessary.

Power outages have also been reported to SSE from 3.30pm onwards, with the North Mainland and parts of Yell thought to be affected.

Some schools closed early this afternoon.

Public service buses have been affected with some service delays and cancellations.

Routes currently affected include: Service 4 and 5 (Scalloway, Burra and Trondra); Service 21 (Hillswick); Service 23 (Brae & Toft); and Service 24Y (Yell). Full details can be found on the Council’s Public Service Voicebank at 01595 745744.

Current temperatures are near freezing across the isles and will remain so overnight, with road surfaces expected to be below freezing, with strong winds too.

Icy patches are likely to form in places, and with the possibility of further snow falls too, drivers should exercise caution if they need to venture out.

A Met Office weather warning for snow and ice is in place for the next three days.

The warning comes after tonight’s (Monday) pantomime performance of Jack and the Beanstalk at the Garrison Theatre in Lerwick has been cancelled due to adverse snowy weather and poor road conditions.

Open Door Drama made the decision following continuing snowfall throughout the afternoon, which has affected drivers.

The S3-4 beanfeast, also scheduled for this evening, has been postponed until January because of the conditions in and around Lerwick.

Customers who have bought tickets for tonight’s pantomime performance can contact the Shetland Arts box office tomorrow (Tuesday) to arrange refunds.