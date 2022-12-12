News

Report ‘sums up why I left teaching’, councillor says

December 12, 2022 0
Report ‘sums up why I left teaching’, councillor says

A former teacher has said a report before councillors “sums up why I left teaching”.

Councillor Moraig Lyall made the remark after a discussion about the progress of the Northern Alliance – a collaborative approach to education from eight Scottish local authorities, including Shetland and Orkney.

While some were complimentary of the report, Mrs Lyall said she found it was full of “so much jargon”.

“I found this a really, really difficult thing to read,” she said.

“This sums up why I left teaching”.

Mrs Lyall said she had asked friends in education what involvement they have had with the Northern Alliance.

Some had said they had none at all, she told the education and families committee, with others saying they were “aware of it but had not much to do with it”.

Children’s services director Helen Budge said in response: “This is one of the areas we know needs to be better”.

Mrs Budge said they felt the collaborative approach to education would prove to be important, but added their next step was to get everyone on board with the plans.

She said there were teachers in all eight local authorities who “have not been engaged as much as we’d like to see”.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.