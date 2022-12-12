Headlines News

UPDATED: Schools to remain closed tomorrow

Ryan Taylor December 12, 2022 0
UPDATED: Schools to remain closed tomorrow
Stock image of a snow plough clearing the roads during a previous spell of snowy weather. 

Schools and nurseries will remain closed tomorrow [Tuesday] because of the wintry weather.

Freezing conditions are expected again overnight with further wintry snow showers in the morning.

With uncertainty over the impact that the adverse weather may have on school travel and power supplies, a decision has been made to close all schools and early years settings across the isles – except Fair Isle Primary School, which will remain open.

The Eric Gray Centre at Seafield will also be closed tomorrow.

Meanwhile, both Lerwick and Scalloway campuses of UHI Shetland will also remain closed.

Courses that were due to run will be re-arranged, and students are asked to check their student emails.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

Ferries cancelled again
News

Ferries cancelled again

NorthLink passenger ferries have been cancelled once again today (Friday 18th) due to adverse weather. This marks the fourth day running of the ferries being…

November 18, 2022 | 10.05am
0
READ FULL STORY
logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.