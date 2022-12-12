UPDATED: Schools to remain closed tomorrow

Stock image of a snow plough clearing the roads during a previous spell of snowy weather.

Schools and nurseries will remain closed tomorrow [Tuesday] because of the wintry weather.

Freezing conditions are expected again overnight with further wintry snow showers in the morning.

With uncertainty over the impact that the adverse weather may have on school travel and power supplies, a decision has been made to close all schools and early years settings across the isles – except Fair Isle Primary School, which will remain open.

The Eric Gray Centre at Seafield will also be closed tomorrow.

Meanwhile, both Lerwick and Scalloway campuses of UHI Shetland will also remain closed.

Courses that were due to run will be re-arranged, and students are asked to check their student emails.