Ten benefit from Sullom Voe educational awards

Back from left: Trustees Valerie Nicolson, Neil Murray, Richard Moar, Margaret Roberts and Neil Manson. Front from left: Students Aimee Smith, Eldon Wigram, Blayne Ratter, Mark Hutcheon and Kayla Manson. Photo: Ben Mullay

Ten students have been awarded funds from Sullom Voe Terminal operator EnQuest through its trust fund.

Each successful student was given £2,000 to promote and encourage their future studies.

Aimee Smith (Quarff), Kayla Manson (Gulberwick), James Deyall (Hamnavoe), Matthew Johnson (Brae), Lyndsay Garrick (Bixter) and Eve Wiseman from Gott were the six new recipients from the fund.

Tom Tait (Tingwall), Mark Hutcheon and Eldon Wigram (both from Lerwick) also all received £2,000 for a second year from the Sullom Voe trust fund.

The recipient of the Sullom Voe Partnership Award was Blayne Ratter from Ollaberry, who is studying electrical and electronic engineering in his first year at Herriott Watt University.

The award will give him the opportunity to work at Sullom Voe Terminal with the asset engineers as part of this scholarship in the summer of 2023.

EnQuest trustee Richard Moar said the standard of applications received was “very high” this year.

“As always it was a difficult task to make the selection with many worthy candidates, which is encouraging to see.

“We wish the successful candidates academic and personal success for the year ahead of them.”

