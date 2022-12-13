Kergord to Sandwater junction road closed and bin collections affected

The B9075 road between Kergord and the Sandwater junction has been closed to through traffic because of a low-hanging power cable over the road.

The SIC said access to properties was still possible where necessary, but that the road would remain closed until repairs to the cable had been made.

The A968 Dales Lees road between Voe and Firth also remains closed for the time being, although gritting crews will attempt snow clearance on this route today.

The alternative route on the B9076 road via Brae and Graven is open to traffic.

The Brae school has also decided already to remain closed tomorrow (Wednesday), due to the forecast.

Wintry road conditions will also affect household waste and recycling collections, the council said.

Households in the North and West Mainland are “unlikely” to have collections today (Tuesday).

Collections in the Lerwick and South Mainland will continue, but properties on side roads may not have bins collected today.

Cleansing staff hope to collect these later in the week or over the weekend, weather permitting.

Council gritters will be out again today to treat roads and to clear snow where necessary, with forecasts indicating that the cold spell will continue with snow showers expected later today and increasing northerly winds this evening.