NorthLink warns of weather-related disruption

The NorthLink ferry encounters some heavy seas off Gulberwick. Photo: Kevin Jones.

NorthLink has issued an early disruption warning to its customers.

Forecasts indicate disruptions to services from today [Tuesday] until Thursday morning.

Tonight’s northbound sailing of the Hjaltland was due to sail directly to Lerwick at 7pm.

However, NorthLink says the vessel will now call into Kirkwall for “resilience purposes”.

As a result, her estimated time of arrival in Lerwick may be subject to delays.

Wednesday’s northbound sailing, meanwhile, could be delayed by two hours.

The southbound service is under review.

The weather is also impacting on the freight service, causing delays to both the Hildasay and the Helliar.