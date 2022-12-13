Headlines News

NorthLink warns of weather-related disruption

December 13, 2022 0
NorthLink warns of weather-related disruption
The NorthLink ferry encounters some heavy seas off Gulberwick. Photo: Kevin Jones.

NorthLink has issued an early disruption warning to its customers.

Forecasts indicate disruptions to services from today [Tuesday] until Thursday morning.

Tonight’s northbound sailing of the Hjaltland was due to sail directly to Lerwick at 7pm.

However, NorthLink says the vessel will now call into Kirkwall for “resilience purposes”.

As a result, her estimated time of arrival in Lerwick may be subject to delays.

Wednesday’s northbound sailing, meanwhile, could be delayed by two hours.

The southbound service is under review.

The weather is also impacting on the freight service, causing delays to both the Hildasay and the Helliar.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.