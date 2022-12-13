News

PICTURES: Snow causes travel and power chaos

December 13, 2022 0
PICTURES: Snow causes travel and power chaos
Cars snowed in at Bixter. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Snow and ice has continued to cause travel disruption, with many drivers having to abandon vehicles while making their way home on Monday night.

Others were stuck in traffic for hours, waiting up to four or five hours to get home – particularly those driving north.

Thousands of homes have been left without power, with SSEN saying customers might only be restored at the end of the week.

Sumburgh Airport is also running emergency flights only today (Tuesday) because of problems with its air traffic control system.

Shetland Times photographer Dave Donaldson has captured a number of shots of snowy Shetland today, including of those power lines affected by ice and snow.

If you have your own snowy images that you want to share with The Shetland Times for possible use in this Friday’s newspaper, please send them to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.