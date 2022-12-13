PICTURES: Snow causes travel and power chaos

Cars snowed in at Bixter. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Snow and ice has continued to cause travel disruption, with many drivers having to abandon vehicles while making their way home on Monday night.

Others were stuck in traffic for hours, waiting up to four or five hours to get home – particularly those driving north.

Thousands of homes have been left without power, with SSEN saying customers might only be restored at the end of the week.

Sumburgh Airport is also running emergency flights only today (Tuesday) because of problems with its air traffic control system.

Shetland Times photographer Dave Donaldson has captured a number of shots of snowy Shetland today, including of those power lines affected by ice and snow.

If you have your own snowy images that you want to share with The Shetland Times for possible use in this Friday’s newspaper, please send them to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk